UPDATE 1-Targacept reports mixed data from two trials

March 27 Targacept said an experimental drug proved effective in a mid-stage asthma trial, but failed to meet the main goal in another trial for type 2 diabetes.

The company said it will not pursue further development of the drug, codenamed TC-6987, as a treatment for diabetes.

Last week, Targacept suffered a major setback after partner AstraZeneca dropped plans to seek regulatory approval for an antidepressant drug that they were developing.

Targacept shares were down 4 percent at $5.15 in premarket trade. They closed at $5.39 on Monday on the Nasdaq.