UPDATE 1-Biopharma company Targacept says CEO resigns

June 4 Biopharmaceutical company Targacept Inc said Chief Executive Donald deBethizy has resigned, and that it has created a team of executives led by Chairman Mark Skaletsky to temporarily assume the CEO's responsibilities.

Targacept, which cut 46 percent of its workforce in April, said it would immediately start the search for a new CEO to replace deBethizy, who had been CEO since 2000.

The layoff of 65 workers followed disappointing results from the company's experimental drug, TC-6987, for diabetes and asthma in two separate mid-stage trials.

Targacept shares were up 2 percent at $4.22 in early trading on the Nasdaq.