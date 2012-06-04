UPDATE 1-Biopharma company Targacept says CEO resigns

* Newly created office to look after CEO's duties
June 4 Biopharmaceutical company Targacept Inc
said Chief Executive Donald deBethizy has resigned, and
that it has created a team of executives led by Chairman Mark
Skaletsky to temporarily assume the CEO's responsibilities.
Targacept, which cut 46 percent of its workforce in April,
said it would immediately start the search for a new CEO to
replace deBethizy, who had been CEO since 2000.
The layoff of 65 workers followed disappointing results from
the company's experimental drug, TC-6987, for diabetes and
asthma in two separate mid-stage trials.
Targacept shares were up 2 percent at $4.22 in early trading
on the Nasdaq.