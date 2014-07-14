版本:
Targacept stops Alzheimer's drug trial after it fails mid-stage

July 14 Targacept Inc said its experimental Alzheimer's drug did not show superiority over standard medication in a mid-stage study and that it would no longer invest in the development of the treatment.

The company's shares were down about 16.44 percent.

The drug, TC-1734, was being tested against Pfizer Inc's donepezil. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi; Editing by Don Sebastian)
