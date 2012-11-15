Targa Resources Partners to buy Bakken pipeline for $950 mln

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Targa Resources Partners LP said it will buy Williston Basin crude oil pipeline and terminal system and related assets in North Dakota from Saddle Butte Pipeline LLC for $950 million.
The pipeline system is located in the oil-rich Bakken Shale field in the McKenzie, Dunn and Mountrail counties and has about 155 miles of crude oil pipelines.
The assets have a combined crude oil operational storage capacity of 70,000 barrels, Targa said in a statement.
The company plans to fund the deal and associated capital expenditures with about 50 percent debt and 50 percent equity.
Targa Resources Partners is managed by its general partner, Targa Resources GP LLC, which is owned by Targa Resources Corp .
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.