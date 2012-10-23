版本:
New Issue- Targa Resources sells $400 mln in notes

Oct 23 Targa Resources Partners LP & Targa
Resources Partners Finance Corp on Monday sold $400
million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo,
Barclays Capital and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: TARGA RESOURCES

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    05/01/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.5     FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 5.313 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 352 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

