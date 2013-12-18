UPDATE 1-Target victim of major credit card breach

Dec 18 Payment card data was stolen from an
unknown number of Target Corp customers starting on the
busy Black Friday weekend in a major breach at the U.S.
retailer, according to a person familiar with matter.
Investigators believe the data was obtained via software
installed on machines that customers use to swipe magnetic
strips on their cards when paying for merchandise at Target
stores, according to the person who was not authorized to
discuss the matter.
Krebs on Security, a blog that first reported the news, said
that breach involved nearly all Target outlets in the United
States, citing sources at two credit card issuers.
The breach could have extended from just after Thanksgiving
to Dec. 15, Krebs said, citing evidence from investigators.
Target representatives did not respond to requests for
comment.