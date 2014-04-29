Target names new CIO to oversee technology, security

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Target Corp on Tuesday said it has appointed a new Chief Information Officer, Bob DeRodes, to oversee the discount retailer's technology team, operations and data security enhancements.
Target's previous CIO resigned in March, several months after a massive data breach late last year that led to the theft of about 40 million credit and debit card records and 70 million other records of customer details.
DeRodes starts on May 5. Target said it is still looking for a chief information security officer and a chief compliance officer. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V