版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 21:24 BJT

Target says data breach affected 70 mln customers

Jan 10 Target Corp said the massive payment card data breach that occurred during the first three weeks of the holiday shopping season affected 70 million customers, 30 million more than its previous estimate.

The company also cut its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share forecast for its U.S. operations to $1.20 to $1.30, from $1.50 to $1.60.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐