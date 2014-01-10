Target says data breach affected 70 mln customers

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - distribution represents a 4.7% increase over Q4 2016 distribution of $0.3925 per unit
Jan 10 Target Corp said the massive payment card data breach that occurred during the first three weeks of the holiday shopping season affected 70 million customers, 30 million more than its previous estimate.
The company also cut its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share forecast for its U.S. operations to $1.20 to $1.30, from $1.50 to $1.60.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 A probe by Mexico's antitrust authority into alleged price manipulation in the market for government bonds is "credit negative" for banks, which are the biggest intermediaries of government paper, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew Marine Technical