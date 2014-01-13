Target planning "significant changes" after data breach - CNBC

Jan 12 Target Corp plans to make
"significant changes" in light of the data breach over the
holiday shopping season when hackers stole personal information
of millions of customers, the U.S. retailer's chief executive
said in an interview to CNBC.
Malware was installed on the company's point of sale
registers, Gregg Steinhafel said, and Target was working with
law enforcement agencies to determine who did it and when it was
done. ()
Steinhafel did not give details of the planned changes. "We
are in the middle of a criminal investigation as you can
appreciate and we can only share so much," he told CNBC.
Target said on Friday an investigation found that hackers
stole the personal information of at least 70 million customers,
including names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email
addresses. Previously, the No. 3 U.S. retailer said the hackers
stole data from 40 million credit and debit cards.
Steinhafel told CNBC on Sunday that Target's environment was
secure. "We have no evidence that there is any other guest
information that was removed from our environment," he said.