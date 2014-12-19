Consumers can sue Target Corp over data breach -judge

Dec 19 A U.S. judge has cleared the way for
consumers to sue Target Corp over the retailer's late
2013 data breach that they say compromised their personal
financial information.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, on
Thursday dismissed claims by plaintiffs in certain states but
largely denied Target's request to toss the proposed class
action lawsuit.
Magnuson rejected Target's argument that the consumers
lacked standing to sue because they could not establish any
injury.
"Plaintiffs' allegations plausibly allege that they suffered
injuries that are 'fairly traceable' to Target's conduct,"
Magnuson wrote.
Neither a Target spokeswoman nor a lawyer for the plaintiffs
responded to request for comment.
Target has said at least 40 million credit cards were
compromised in the breach, which may have resulted in the theft
of as many as 110 million people's personal information, such as
email addresses and phone numbers.
The ruling followed a similar decision by Magnuson earlier
this month allowing banks to move forward with a lawsuit to
recoup money they spent reimbursing fraudulent charges and
issuing new credit and debit cards because of the
breach.
Thursday's ruling pertained to consumers who used their
credit or debit cards at Target during the period of the breach
and had their information compromised, causing them unauthorized
charges, lost account access, fees and credit monitoring costs.
In his ruling, Magnuson dismissed claims brought under
deceptive trade practices laws in three states and said a class
action could not be maintained for claims under
consumer-protection statutes in another 10 states.
Magnuson also dismissed claims under data-breach notice laws
in nine states after the plaintiffs withdrew them in another
three, and he tossed negligence claims brought under five
states' laws.
The case is In re: Target Corporation Customer Data Security
Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota,
No. 14-md-02522.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)