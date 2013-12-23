Target meets with state attorneys as lawsuits pile up

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
general counsel, Timothy Baer, spoke with top state prosecutors
on Monday to address their concerns about a massive data breach,
as consumer lawsuits piled up against the retailer and two U.S.
senators called for a federal probe.
Attorneys general from several states including Connecticut,
Massachusetts and New York have asked the company to provide
more information about the cyber attack, in which hackers stole
data from as many as 40 million credit and debit cards of
shoppers who visited Target stores during the first three weeks
of the holiday shopping season.
Target did not specify which state officials Baer spoke with
to "bring them up to date" on the data breach, the
second-largest in U.S. retail history. The No. 3 U.S. retailer
said the call took place earlier on Monday but gave few details
on the discussion.
The company faces at least 15 lawsuits seeking class action
status as a result of the cyber attack. The suits were filed by
people who claim their information was stolen and they allege
that Target either failed to properly secure the customer data,
did not promptly notify customers of the breach or both.
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said it was company policy
not to comment on litigation.
The Secret Service is leading the government's investigation
into the matter. Target has not said how its systems were
compromised, except to say the operation was "sophisticated." It
has apologized and offered 10 percent discounts over the weekend
to bring disgruntled customers back to stores.
With so little information disclosed so far about the
attack, it is unclear whether the plaintiffs will be able to
prove their allegations.
Meanwhile, two Democratic U.S. Senators, Richard Blumenthal
of Connecticut and Chuck Schumer of New York, have asked the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate the breach.
"If Target failed to adequately protect customer
information, it denied customers the protection that they
rightly expect when a business collects their personal
information," Blumenthal said in a letter to FTC Chairwoman
Edith Ramirez on Monday. "Its conduct would be unfair and
deceptive."
An FTC spokeswoman confirmed that the letters had been
received but said she could not comment on whether a probe was
in the works, citing a policy not to discuss ongoing
investigations.
Shares of Target shares have fallen about 2.8 percent since
the company disclosed the breach early on Thursday, erasing
about $1 billion in market value. The S&P 500 Index has been
little changed over the same period.
Target's consumer perception scores have dropped to their
lowest level since 2007, according to a survey of 15,000 people
by YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks public perception of
thousands of brands around the world.
Target's Buzz score for the week preceding the data breach
announcement was 26. The Buzz score was -19 on Monday,
representing a drop of 45 points. (YouGov BrandIndex's Buzz
score ranges from 100 to -100 and is compiled by subtracting
negative feedback from positive. The survey has an error of plus
or minus 2 percent.)
"Right now, some consumers are not sure if they can trust
Target with their personal information," said Ted Marzilli,
chief executive of YouGov BrandIndex.
Prior to the breach, Target's consumer perception score was
more than twice the average of the retail group that includes
chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Gap Inc,
Best Buy Co Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
Target's scores have also dropped about 10 to 15 points in
the last week or so on purchase consideration.
"There are fewer consumers citing Target as a brand that
they would consider purchasing from. That is a bad sign for
Target," said Marzilli.
Citibank took four weeks and Sony took eight weeks to
recover from the hit to consumer perception after incidents of
data breaches. Marzilli said he expects Target to take 12 weeks
or longer to recover, unless more problems emerge.