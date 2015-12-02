Target in $39 mln settlement with banks over data breach

Dec 2 Target Corp has reached a roughly $39 million settlement to resolve claims by banks seeking to recoup money they spent reimbursing fraudulent charges and issuing new credit and debit cards because of the retailer's late 2013 data breach.

Papers outlining the preliminary settlement were filed on Wednesday with the federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota. The accord requires court approval. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)