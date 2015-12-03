UPDATE 4-Target in $39.4 mln settlement with banks over data breach

(Adds Target statement, paragraph 3)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nandita Bose
Dec 2 Target Corp has agreed to pay
$39.4 million to resolve claims by banks and credit unions that
said they lost money because of the retailer's late 2013 data
breach.
The settlement filed on Wednesday resolves class-action
claims by lenders seeking to hold Target responsible for their
costs to reimburse fraudulent charges and issue new credit and
debit cards.
Target previously said at least 40 million credit cards were
compromised in the breach, and that as many as 110 million
people may have suffered the theft of personal information such
as email addresses and phone numbers. A Target spokeswoman said
on Wednesday that 70 million people may have lost personal data.
The Minneapolis-based retailer has taken steps to avoid a
recurrence, including being among the first U.S. retailers to
install microchip-enabled card readers at all stores.
Wednesday's settlement calls for Target to pay as much as
$20.25 million to banks and credit unions, and $19.11 million to
reimburse MasterCard Inc card issuers.
Target reached a similar accord with MasterCard in April,
but it was rejected the next month when card issuers deemed the
sum too low.
The settlement won preliminary approval from U.S. District
Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, who called it "fair,
reasonable and adequate," court records showed. A hearing on
final approval was scheduled for May 10, 2016.
EARLIER SETTLEMENTS
Earlier this year, Target agreed to pay Visa Inc card
issuers as much as $67 million over the breach and
reached a $10 million settlement with shoppers. The latter
accord won court approval last month.
Last week, Target said it had spent $290 million related to
the breach, and expected insurers to reimburse $90 million. It
still faces shareholder lawsuits, as well as probes by the
Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, over the
breach.
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said the retailer was
"pleased that the process is continuing to move forward."
BEARING THE BURDEN
The latest settlement covers all financial institutions that
issued payment cards put at risk by the breach, and which did
not previously release their claims against Target.
Plaintiffs have included Umpqua Holdings Corp in
Roseburg, Oregon; Mutual Bank in Whitman, Massachusetts; Village
Bank in St. Francis, Minnesota; CSE Federal Credit Union in Lake
Charles, Louisiana; and First Federal Savings of Lorain in
Lorain, Ohio.
Trade groups representing banks and credit unions have
estimated their members incurred more than $200 million of
expenses related to the breach.
"Financial institutions should not always have to bear the
burden of extensive costs related to merchant data breaches over
which they have no control," the plaintiffs' lawyers, Charles
Zimmerman and Karl Cambronne, said in a joint statement.
Target will also pay the plaintiffs' legal fees, pending
court approval, and will not appeal any sum of $20 million or
less, court papers show.
Shares of Target closed down 88 cents, or 1.2 percent, at
$71.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is In re: Target Corporation Customer Data Security
Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota,
No. 14-md-02522.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)