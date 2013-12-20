版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 21日 星期六 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Target CEO says extending a 10 percent discount to people who shop in U.S. stores on December 21 and December 22: statement

Dec 20 Target Corp : * CEO says extending a 10 percent discount to people who shop in U.S. stores on

December 21 and December 22: statement

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐