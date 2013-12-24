版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 25日 星期三 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Target says will have a follow-up call with state attorneys general the week of January 6

Dec 24 Target Corp : * Says will have a follow-up call with state attorneys general the week of

January 6 * Says "actively partnering" with the secret service and U.S. Department of

Justice, but "want to be clear that neither entity is investigating" the

company
