2012年 9月 6日

BRIEF-Target CFO says company has planned inventory conservatively for second half of year

CHICAGO, Sept 5 Target Corp : * CFO says company has planned inventory conservatively for second half of year * CFO says "we aren't interested in driving sales at all costs"

