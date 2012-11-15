版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Target up in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 15 Target Corp : * Up 1 percent to $62 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

