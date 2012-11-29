版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Target shares fall premarket

NEW YORK Nov 29 Target Corp : * Shares fall 3 percent premarket; posts November sales data

