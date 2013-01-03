版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 3日 星期四 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Target rises in premarket after December sales

NEW YORK Jan 3 Target Corp : * Shares rise 1.2 percent in premarket after December sales
