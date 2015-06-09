Target raises buyback program by $5 bln, hikes dividend

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Target Corp said it raised its share buyback program by $5 billion to $10 billion and boosted its quarterly dividend by 7.7 percent to 56 cents per share.
However, the announcement on the company's website was later removed.
Target was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021