2015年 6月 10日

Target raises buyback program by $5 bln, hikes dividend

June 9 Target Corp said it raised its share buyback program by $5 billion to $10 billion and boosted its quarterly dividend by 7.7 percent to 56 cents per share.

However, the announcement on the company's website was later removed.

Target was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

