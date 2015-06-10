UPDATE 3-Target announces share buyback, dividend boost after disclosure snafu

(Adds details from Target statement)
By Ramkumar Iyer and Nathan Layne
June 9 Target Corp said it would double
its share buyback program to $10 billion and boost its quarterly
dividend by 7.7 percent, confirming the contents of a statement
it published inadvertently and took off its website earlier on
Tuesday.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based retailer said it had
invested $3.7 billion through the first quarter of 2015 to
retire 56.9 million shares under the buyback program. Target
also raised its quarterly dividend to 56 cents per share from 52
cents in the prior quarter.
"Given our outlook for capital expenditures and the strong
cash generation of our core business, we expect to have the
capacity to increase our annual dividend and repurchase billions
of dollars of Target shares annually while maintaining our
current credit ratings," Target Chief Financial Officer John
Mulligan said in a statement.
The decision was made at a board meeting on Tuesday evening,
ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting in San Francisco the
following day.
But the move had already been flagged to investors earlier
on Tuesday when a release that detailed its buyback and dividend
plans was mistakenly posted to its website during internal
preparations for possible decisions out of the board meeting,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Target pulled the release after it was reported by news
media. It acknowledged a link to a document had gone live but
said it had not officially released any information. Reuters
took a screenshot of the statement at 3:38 pm ET, shortly before
it was taken down.
The board's decision matched the contents of the earlier
release.
It was the second time a retailer slipped up with disclosure
in recent months. In April department store operator J.C. Penney
said a senior executive inadvertently disclosed its same-stores
sales performance to a securities analyst in an email.
Target repurchased $562 million worth of its shares in the
first quarter ended May 2, resuming buybacks after nearly two
years in the latest sign the retailer has rebounded from a
damaging data breach in late 2013.
Last month, Mulligan had said the board was going to
consider expanding its share buyback framework, given that after
the first quarter purchases it only had about $1.3 billion left
on its existing program.
Target's shares were little changed at $79.12 in
after-market trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and
Nathan Layne in Chicago,; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Leslie
Adler and Anupama Dwivedi)