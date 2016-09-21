版本:
Target to buy back $5 bln shares

Sept 21 Target Corp on Wednesday announced a new $5 billion share buyback plan.

The retailer said it would begin repurchasing shares under the new plan upon completion of its current $10 billion program, which is expected before the end of fiscal 2016 in January.

Target also declared a dividend of 60 cents per common share for the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
