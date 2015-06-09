Target says it did not release information on buyback/dividend

June 9 Target Corp did not release any information pertaining to its dividend and share buyback plans, company spokeswoman Molly Snyder said.

A release posted briefly on Target's website earlier on Tuesday said the company planned to raise its share buyback program by $5 billion to $10 billion and boost its quarterly dividend by 7.7 percent to 56 cents per share.

Snyder did not comment on the veracity of the information.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Richard Chang)