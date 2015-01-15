REFILE-Target says exit from Canada will help it resume share buybacks more quickly

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
(Removes Tokyo dateline)
Jan 15 Target Corp will be able to repurchase its shares more quickly now that it has made the decision to exit the Canadian market, the U.S. retailer's chief financial officer, John Mulligan, said on Thursday.
"So while our credit metrics are not yet in a position to allow us to resume share repurchase, this announcement moves our metrics in the right direction and will allow Target to resume share repurchase much more quickly than if we had continued to operate in Canada," Mulligan said on a conference call. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.