Target to discontinue Canada operation, seeks creditor protection

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
TORONTO Jan 15 Target Corp said on Thursday it has sought creditor protection in Canada and that it plans to discontinue operating stores in Canada through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Target Canada Co.
The retailer has faced many problems since launching in Canada less than two years ago and it said in November that it would review the future of its loss-making Canadian business after the holiday season. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alden Bentley)
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.