版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 12日 星期四 21:50 BJT

Target lists Canadian stores opening 2013

July 12 Target Corp released a full list of locations for its first 125 Canadian stores, slated to open in 2013, on Thursday, and said it will confirm additional outlets opening 2014 and beyond later this year.

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer's first stores outside the United States will open from March or April 2013.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐