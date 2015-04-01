Target to close Canadian stores by April 12

April 1 Target Corp's Canadian unit said
it would close the last of its 133 retail stores on April 12.
The No. 2 U.S. discount chain said in January that it would
exit Canada after struggling since its March 2013 launch,
resulting in 17,000 employees losing their jobs and triggering a
$5.1 billion quarterly charge.
Target Canada's three distribution centers and Mississauga
headquarters have been closed, the company said in a statement
on Wednesday.
"The court-approved real estate sales process is underway
and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2015," Target
Canada CEO Aaron Alt said.
Minneapolis-based Target faced huge supply chain problems in
Canada due to a myriad of problems at its warehouses and poor
communication with headquarters. The company also struggled with
new technology and systems and inexperienced hires and poor
training.
That left stores poorly stocked and selection limited,
disappointing shoppers who had eagerly anticipated Target's
arrival in a market where the discount space was long dominated
by Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
