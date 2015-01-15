BRIEF-Target Corp plans to discontinue Canadian operations

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Target Corp -
* Target Corporation announces plans to discontinue Canadian operations
* Target says Target Canada takes steps to ensure a fair and orderly exit, seeks court approval to begin liquidation process under the CCAA
* Says Target Canada stores will remain open during the liquidation process
* Target Canada is also seeking court approval to engage Lazard to advise Target Canada in connection with the sale of its real estate assets
* Target Canada is seeking the appointment of Alvarez & Marsal Canada as monitor in the CCAA proceedings
* Expects to report approximately $5.4 billion of pre-tax losses on discontinued operations in fourth quarter of 2014
* Says expects to report approximately $275 million of pre-tax losses on discontinued operations in fiscal 2015
* Says seeking court's approval to voluntarily make cash contributions of C$70 million (about US$59 million) into an employee trust
* Upon court approval, proposed trust would provide that nearly all Target Canada-based employees receive a minimum of 16 weeks of compensation
* Cash costs to discontinue Canadian operations expected to be $500 million to $600 million, most of which will occur in 2015 fiscal year or later
* Committed to provide US$175 million debtor-in-possession credit facility to finance target canada's operations during ccaa proceedings
* Expects decision will increase its earnings in fiscal 2015 and beyond, and increase its cash flow in fiscal 2016 and beyond
* Expects to report q4 adjusted eps of $1.43 to $1.47, about 6 cents ahead of expectations for u.s. Segment performance at beginning of quarter
* Q4 GAAP results expected to include losses related to liquidation of Target Canada, net of taxes, net expenses related to 2013 data breach
* Has sufficient resources to fund these expected costs, including cash on hand and ongoing cash generation by its u.s. Business
* Now expects to report Q4 2014 U.S. Comparable sales of about 3 percent versus prior guidance of about 2 percent
* Says not able to provide an estimate of its expected fourth quarter 2014 GAAP EPS
* Says as a result of the decision, Target Corporation will operate as a single segment that includes all U.S. Operations
* Impact of reduction of beneficial interest asset recognized for 2013 sale of credit card portfolio to reduce Q4 GAAP EPS by about 2 cents
* Will host a call with investors today, approximately two hours after the conclusion of the court hearing of the CCAA application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.