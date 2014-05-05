版本:
Target shareholder CtW Investment wants separate CEO, chairman

BOSTON May 5 Target Corp shareholder CtW Investment Group called on the retailer to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive after Monday's announcement that Chief Executive and Chairman Gregg Steinhafel is leaving the company.

"The Board needs now to take bold steps to address the leadership crisis, which last year's data breach so painfully revealed," CtW Investment Group Corporate Governance Manager Etelvina Martinez said in an email. "For this reason, we expect the interim separation of these two important roles to become a permanent one." (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
