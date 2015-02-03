Target picks former Tesco executive McNamara as new CIO

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday named Mike McNamara, a former executive at British retailer Tesco PLC, its new chief information officer.
The move comes as Target looks to boost online sales and bolster data security in the wake of a massive hacking attack that hurt its sales during the 2013 holiday shopping season.
McNamara, who worked at Tesco for more than 15 years, will replace the retiring Bob DeRodes and report directly to Chief Executive Brian Cornell, the company said in a statement.
McNamara played a key role in modernizing Tesco's supply chain and establishing it as one of the world's largest online grocers, the company said.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.