Retailer Target to focus on digital efforts, CIO says

Aug 22 U.S. retailer Target Corp will
focus on technologies that enhance customers' store experience
and on other digital efforts, Chief Information Officer Mike
McNamara said.
Target will focus on its website, Target.com, and
offline-online experiences such as order pickup and digital
marketing, McNamara said in a blog post on the company's
website. (bit.ly/2bxDRYL)
"Technology and supply chain are the new battlegrounds for
retail," he said. "The retailers with the strongest technology
and supply chain will have the best chance of winning."
Target will also focus on efforts such as store
replenishment and merchandising systems to keep its stores well
stocked, he said.
The retailer is in the middle of a hiring boom, McNamara
said, adding that the company had hired about 700 engineers
since he joined as CIO in February 2015.
Target had 341,000 employees as of Jan. 30, according to a
regulatory filing.
