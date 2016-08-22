Retailer Target to focus on digital efforts, CIO says

Aug 22 U.S. retailer Target Corp will focus on technologies that enhance customers' store experience and on other digital efforts, Chief Information Officer Mike McNamara said.

Target will focus on its website, Target.com, and offline-online experiences such as order pickup and digital marketing, McNamara said in a blog post on the company's website. (bit.ly/2bxDRYL)

"Technology and supply chain are the new battlegrounds for retail," he said. "The retailers with the strongest technology and supply chain will have the best chance of winning."

Target will also focus on efforts such as store replenishment and merchandising systems to keep its stores well stocked, he said.

The retailer is in the middle of a hiring boom, McNamara said, adding that the company had hired about 700 engineers since he joined as CIO in February 2015.

Target had 341,000 employees as of Jan. 30, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)