Target posts smaller-than-expected drop in comp sales, shares up

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Target Corp reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as sales picked up in March after a slow start to the quarter.
Shares of the company rose 6 percent to $57.90 in premarket trading.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 1.3 percent, better than the 3.6 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income rose to $681 million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $632 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Target had recorded a $261 million charge related to the early retirement of debt in the year-earlier period.
Revenue fell 1.1 percent to $16.02 billion.
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.