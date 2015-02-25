Target says to outline investments, cost-cuts next week

Feb 25 Target Corp will disclose plans for investments and cost-cuts to fund them at an analyst meeting next week, chief financial officer John Mulligan told an earnings call on Wednesday.

"We will paint the whole picture for you next week," Mulligan said, referring to the meeting on March 3. "We feel that we can pay for those investments with cost takeouts."

When asked if those cuts could include job losses Mulligan said: "We've looked across the entire enterprise and think there are many opportunities across the company to reduce costs." (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)