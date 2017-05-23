UPDATE 1-Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach

(Adds company comment on outstanding settlement and share
price)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nandita Bose
May 23 Target Corp on Tuesday agreed to
pay $18.5 million to settle claims by 47 states and the District
of Columbia and resolve a multi-state investigation into the
retailer's massive data breach in late 2013.
The investigation — led by the Attorneys General of
Connecticut and Illinois — found that cyber attackers had
accessed Target's gateway server through credentials stolen from
a third-party vendor, New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said in a statement on Tuesday.
In one of the biggest data breaches to hit a U.S. retailer,
Target had reported that hackers stole data from up to 40
million credit and debit cards of shoppers who had visited its
stores during the 2013 holiday season. (reut.rs/2qRRMip)
California will receive more than $1.4 million from the
settlement, the largest share of any state, California Attorney
General Xavier Becerra said.
The costs associated with the settlement are already
reflected in the data breach liability reserves that Target has
previously recognized and disclosed, the company said in a
statement.
Target also said the total cost of the data breach had been
$202 million.
Target spokeswoman Jenna Reck said the company has so far
settled with financial institutions and states but is yet to
finalize a consumer settlement. "There is a class action
settlement that is outstanding. We have reached an agreement but
it hasn't been legally finalized yet."
As part of the settlement announced on Tuesday, Target is
required to adopt advanced measures to secure customer
information such as employing an executive to oversee a
comprehensive information security program as well as advise its
chief executive and board.
The company is also required to hire a independent,
qualified third party to conduct a comprehensive security
assessment and encrypt or otherwise protect card information to
make it useless if stolen.
The Minneapolis-based retailer's shares were down 0.6
percent at $55.13 in afternoon trade.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Nandita Bose; Editing by
Anil D'Silva, Bernard Orr)