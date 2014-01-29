Target says criminals attacked with credentials stolen from vendor

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BOSTON Jan 29 Target Corp said on Wednesday that the cyber criminals who breached its system used credentials they stole from one of the retailer's vendors.
"The ongoing forensic investigation has indicated that the intruder stole a vendor's credentials, which were used to access our system," Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said in a statement.
She declined to elaborate on what type of credentials were taken from the vendor.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.