Target says criminals attacked with credentials stolen from vendor

BOSTON Jan 29 Target Corp said on Wednesday that the cyber criminals who breached its system used credentials they stole from one of the retailer's vendors.

"The ongoing forensic investigation has indicated that the intruder stole a vendor's credentials, which were used to access our system," Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said in a statement.

She declined to elaborate on what type of credentials were taken from the vendor.
