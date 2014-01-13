With data vulnerable, retailers look for tougher security

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
BOSTON/NEW YORK Jan 13 A top retail trade group
executive on Sunday called for tougher security standards that
could mean more spending for the industry, its banks and
business partners after a series of data breaches at major
merchants.
Stores and card processing companies have reported a steady
stream of security breaches for years without a major backlash
from consumers, such as those disclosed by TJX Cos in
2007 and by Heartland Payment Systems Inc in 2009.
But the latest thefts - including attacks on Target Corp
and Neiman Marcus - have involved a broad
set of merchants and could mark a watershed moment for security
standards as calls grow for changes in the protection of
consumer information.
One sign of the change is a new enthusiasm for payment cards
that store customer information on computer chips and require
users to type in personal identification numbers.
Mallory Duncan, general counsel of the National Retail
Federation that represents Target, Wal-Mart and other big
stores, said in an interview on Sunday that the trade group
encouraged its members to upgrade to the higher-security cards
even though they cost more than old systems that store data on
magnetic stripes.
The breaches are "unfortunate but we're not entirely
surprised," Duncan said at his organization's annual convention
now being held in New York.
"The technology that exists in cards out there is
20th-century technology and we've got 21st-century hackers," he
said.
Duncan said the trade group had only made its backing for
the higher-security cards public since the Target breach. Banks
have quietly begun to offer the cards but mainly for customers
to use while traveling. Big U.S. card networks led by Visa Inc
will not require the higher security until next year at
the earliest.
It is not clear the new "Chip-and-PIN" cards would have
prevented the breaches at Target and elsewhere. At the very
least they make stolen data harder to re-use, a reason the
technology has caught on widely in Europe and Asia.
They have met with much less enthusiasm in the United
States, in part because losses to fraud - just 5 cents for every
$100 spent via plastic - have been manageable for merchants and
their banks. But rising fraud rates, and the risk of identity
theft, could change the calculation.
The new scrutiny began last month after Target of
Minneapolis disclosed it suffered a massive data breach during
the holiday shopping season. Target said on Friday the breach
was worse than it initially thought and that hackers stole the
personal information of at least 70 million customers, in
addition to some 40 million payment card numbers.
Investigators believe that hackers used malware that
captured data on customers from the magnetic stripes on their
payment cards. Since Target's disclosure the more upscale store
chain Neiman Marcus has said it also suffered an attack, and
sources have told Reuters that at least three other well-known
U.S. retailers have been breached but not come forward.
In his first interview since it disclosed the breach, Target
Chairman and Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel told CNBC the
company moved quickly after it confirmed it had a security issue
on Dec. 15, though it did not disclose the problem until Dec.
19. The time allowed Target to eliminate the malware that had
compromised its systems and to prepare its stores and call
centers for its announcement, he said.
Steinhafel did not offer many more details and noted an
ongoing criminal investigation.
"Clearly we are accountable and we are responsible - but we
are going to come out at the end of this a better company and we
are going to make significant changes," he said, according to
the article.
Duncan, the trade group official, said no other members had
told the NRF they had been breached, and a series of other
executives said in interviews since Saturday that they also were
not aware of breaches at their companies. The executives
included representatives of Sears Holdings Corp,
JCPenney Co, Macy's Inc and Gap Inc.
Still, the breach was the talk of the massive conference
with 29,000 industry attendees at New York's Jacob K. Javits
Convention Center. Several speakers cited it during their
remarks at the conference and some tried to distance their
companies from vulnerabilities.
Dan Morrell, assistant treasurer of drugstore chain Walgreen
Co, said the company was "spending a lot of time and the
right investment dollars" to protect its data and its customers.
Stan Lippelman, vice president of marketing at Bass Pro
Shops, a privately-held outdoor goods seller, said: "We feel
very comfortable with where we are at. But ... the fact that it
happens to Target means it can happen to anybody, right?"