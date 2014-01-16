U.S. govt warns merchants on methods used by Target hackers

BOSTON Jan 16 The U.S. government sent a
confidential, 16-page technical bulletin to retailers and other
merchants on Thursday that describes the malicious software and
techniques used to attack Target Corp late last year.
The report provides steps to identify the malicious software
used by criminal hackers that went undetected by anti-virus
software when it infected Target's network, according to Tiffany
Jones, a senior vice president with the security intelligence
firm iSIGHT Partners, which helped draft the document.
"This report was generated so that we could get it into the
hands of commercial entities so that they had information they
needed to protect themselves," she told Reuters in an interview.