Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis

May 8 Target Corp plans to test a
next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the
Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
The company said household essentials ordered online, like
laundry detergent and coffee, will be packaged at a nearby
store, allowing for delivery the next day. (bit.ly/2qUA0J5)
Target and other major brick and mortar retailers are
investing heavily in their e-commerce businesses as they try to
gain ground on Amazon.com Inc, which revolutionized
online retail through aggressive pricing and speedy delivery.
Minneapolis-based Target lagged behind competitors in
e-commerce, but is now stepping up its emphasis on such sales.
The company had signed a deal with online delivery service
Instacart to pick up Target groceries and deliver them to
customers in some cities.
The company intends to compete with rivals Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Amazon for same-day delivery.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Mary Milliken)