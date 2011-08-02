Target hopes exclusive designer deals boost sales

* Gwen Stefani launching kids' clothing line at Target
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Aug 2 Target Corp (TGT.N) is hoping
that Gwen Stefani can be the next Michael Graves.
Just as architect and designer Graves's tea kettles and
other home goods helped Target pioneer the concept of
higher-end partnerships at mass chains, the retailer hopes hip
children's clothes from Stefani will bring in shoppers now that
every retailer seems to feature exclusive merchandise.
"That really lifted their image in a huge way that lasts
until today," Peter Brown, vice chairman of retail consultancy
Kurt Salmon, said of the 1999 debut of Michael Graves items.
Heading into the critical holiday season, Target will roll
out Harajuku Mini kids' clothing from singer and designer
Stefani that will stay on its racks for more than a year.
Target will also stock women's hats, jewelry and lingerie
from high-end designers for shorter periods.
"It provides, I think, an opportunity to showcase to
someone things they might not be able to afford otherwise,"
said Trish Adams, senior vice president of apparel and
accessories at Target. "With all of our sourcing power we're
able to do things at a price that most people can't even think
about doing."
The four lines, which include hats from milliner Albertus
Swanepoel and Josie Natori lingerie, are all priced under $50.
The least expensive items, in the Harajuku Mini line debuting
in November, will be $3.99. The priciest pieces, in the Dana
Kellin jewelry collection due in October, are $49.99.
"When you're competing on price, you need something that
sticks out," said Wall Street Strategies analyst Brian Sozzi,
who said that Target seems to have lost some of its luster in
exclusive apparel as other retailers signed their own deals.
The lines, when done right, also boost retailers' profits.
"Generally they add a few points to the bottom line," said
Brown. "They are very important profit drivers in these
businesses, in addition to being real ways to be different."
These days, Target faces stepped up competition as other
stores try to lure shoppers, mainly women, with items they
cannot buy anywhere else.
At the same time, all retailers are struggling to hit the
right balance of costs and price tags after spending more on
cotton and other materials late in 2010 and early in 2011.
Target decided not raise all of its prices. It made changes
such as moving some manufacturing to lower-cost countries,
using different fabrics or blends, and even changing the types
of button hole used to keep prices in check, said Adams.
Still, average prices in the third and fourth quarters
"will be up double digits both in home and apparel at Target,"
she said.
COMPETITION HEATS UP HEADING INTO FALL
Apparel and accessories are critical to Target, accounting
for 20 percent of its $65.8 billion in sales last year.
While that percentage is expected to dip as the company
starts selling a wider variety of food at more of its stores,
apparel carries much higher returns than the low-single digit
profit margins retailers squeeze out by selling food.
At Target, exclusive brands such as C9 by Champion from
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI.N), Just One Year by Carter's Inc (CRI.N),
Circo and Merona make up the bulk of apparel sales.
"Apparel has always been their kind of claim to fame," said
Sozzi. "So they have to get the exciting brands into stores and
go out and market effectively, because I think the department
stores are going to be out there marketing their brands quite
effectively," said Sozzi.
At Kohl's Corp (KSS.N), private and exclusive lines such as
Simply Vera Vera Wang accounted for 50 percent of first-quarter
apparel sales. Its new goods include lines from Jennifer Lopez
and Marc Anthony that are moving forward despite the celebrity
singers' very public breakup.
J.C. Penney Co Inc's (JCP.N) proprietary items such as One
Kiss jewelry from Cindy Crawford and I "heart" Ronson clothing
from Charlotte Ronson make up nearly 50 percent of sales.
At Macy's Inc (M.N), which on average has higher-income
shoppers than the others, private brands are less crucial to
overall results. Brands such as Charter Club represented about
20 percent of Macy's sales in 2010.
Still, Macy's is expanding lines such as Material Girl, the
brainchild of Madonna and her daughter that includes clothing
and accessories, and is adding beauty products, bedding and
intimate apparel.
"This was once just kind of a margin enhancer for basic
products," said Kurt Salmon's Brown. "Now, it's the the
foundation of the successful differentiation amongst most of
the mass retailers."
