Target to offer free U.S. shipping, strikes deal to ship products to 200 countries

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
NEW YORK Oct 29 Target Corp said it will offer free shipping for all online orders in the U.S. and has struck a new deal to ship products to 200 countries during the holidays.
The discount retailer has also struck a deal with Borderfree Inc to ship products internationally to 200 countries and territories outside the U.S., Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said at a media briefing in New York.
The November to December holiday shopping season is a crucial time for retailers during which they earn a disproportionate share of their annual profits and sales.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)