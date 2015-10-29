Target to offer free U.S. shipping, strikes deal to ship products to 200 countries

NEW YORK Oct 29 Target Corp said it will offer free shipping for all online orders in the U.S. and has struck a new deal to ship products to 200 countries during the holidays.

The discount retailer has also struck a deal with Borderfree Inc to ship products internationally to 200 countries and territories outside the U.S., Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said at a media briefing in New York.

The November to December holiday shopping season is a crucial time for retailers during which they earn a disproportionate share of their annual profits and sales.

