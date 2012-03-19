UPDATE 1-Target to continue share buybacks, eyes $3 dividend by 2017

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 Target Corp said on Monday it expects its annual dividend to reach $3 per share or more by 2017, if it meets its profit goals, and plans to continue buying back shares under a program authorized in January.
Target, which said it had completed a $10 billion share repurchase program from 2007, said in a statement it "continues to generate far more cash than we need to fund" its main business.
The discount retailer has a goal of a profit per share of $8 by 2017. Last fiscal year, Target had earnings of $4.27 per share.
Target said it would manage its share repurchases in a way that would keep its investment grade credit ratings.
In January, Target's board directors authorized a $5 billion buyback the retailer expects to complete within two to three years.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.