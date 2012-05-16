Target posts higher first-quarter profit

May 16 Target Corp posted a higher
profit as warm weather and an early Easter helped boost sales at
the beginning of the quarter.
The discount chain, preparing for its 2013 entry into
Canada, earned $697 million, or $1.04 per share, in the first
quarter that ended in April, compared with a profit of $689
million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales,
rose 5.3 percent, the strongest quarterly performance in more
than six years, Target previously said. That fell short of
analysts' average forecast of 5.6 percent growth, according to
Thomson Reuters.
Sales rose 6.1 percent to $16.54 billion, Target said
earlier this month.