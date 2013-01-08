UPDATE 2-Target to match some rivals' online prices year-round

* Target says holiday online price matching now year-round
* Policy includes only certain online retailers
* Target shares down less than 1 percent
Jan 8 Target Corp said on Tuesday it
will match on a year-round basis the prices found on the
websites of key rivals Amazon.com Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys R Us, its latest
tactic to hold onto shoppers focused on price.
The move extends an online price-matching program that
Target introduced over the holiday season and which was supposed
to last only from Nov. 1 to Dec. 16. It also comes after Target
last week reported flat sales growth in December at stores open
at least a year.
"I think this is largely symbolic, it's akin to removing the
Kindle from their stores," said Wells Fargo analyst Matt Nemer,
referring to Target's decision to stop selling Amazon's tablet
devices last year.
In November, Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel said Target
was not seeing a lot of price-match activity in its stores.
"It's not likely to have a huge impact on financials or
customer behavior," said Nemer, who noted that customers are not
likely to go to Target's guest services desk for a refund for
just a small difference in price.
Also, much of what Target sells, such as apparel and
accessories, is exclusive to the store, so there would be no
comparable prices from competitors.
But Target will now also match prices year-round from its
own website in its stores.
Nemer called that "a really important step," saying it
removes confusion for customers who sometimes see different
prices for products such as televisions in stores and online.
While shopping online has grown rapidly in recent years, it
still represents a small fraction of overall shopping in the
United States. Target's policy of matching online prices differs
from policies at several chains, which match only printed
advertised prices for items sold at stores.
Target said that throughout the year it will match the price
when a customer buys an eligible item at one of its stores and
finds the same item at a lower price in the following week's
Target circular or in a local competitor's printed ad. It will
also match the price if the customer finds the same item at a
lower price within a week on Target's website or the websites of
Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Toys R Us.
Amazon says it offers competitive prices and does not offer
price matching when an item's price drops after a customer buys
it, with the exception of televisions. Walmart matches the
prices of print ads from competitors and said it has no plans to
change its policy. Walmart also says it checks the prices of
30,000 items at competing chains each week to make sure it has
the lowest prices.
Best Buy matches the price from a local competitor's store,
a local Best Buy store or its own web site. Toys R Us matches
in-store prices and certain online prices.
Shares of Target were down 60 cents at $60.70 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.