Target names outsider as chief marketing officer

Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
April 2 Target Corp on Monday named Jeffrey Jones as its chief marketing officer, bringing in an executive with experience at advertising agencies, Gap Inc and elsewhere to fill a role that has been vacant since October.
Jones, 44, most recently served as partner and president of McKinney, a North Carolina-based advertising agency, Target said.
The chic discount chain said that it considered both internal and external candidates for the chief marketing officer position after Michael Francis left the company in October.
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent