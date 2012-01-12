UPDATE 1-Target authorizes new $5 bln share buyback program

* Program to start upon completion of current $10 bln
program in early 2012
* Sees completing new program in 2-3 years
* Expects to invest about $1.5 bln or more in buybacks in
2012
Jan 12 Target Corp said its board
authorized the buy back of up to $5 billion of its shares over
the next 2-3 years, following the completion of its current
program in early 2012.
The company announced its existing $10 billion program in
November 2007 and Target said it has since repurchased more than
185 million shares at an average price of $51.53 a share
through the third quarter of 2011.
Target said it expects to invest $1.5 billion or
more in share repurchases in 2012.
The company also expects to raise its annual
dividend to $3.00 a share or more by 2017, if it meets its goal
to grow annual earnings to $8.00 a share or more by that time.
Target shares closed at $49.03 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.