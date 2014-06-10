Target names Brad Maiorino as chief information security officer

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
June 10 Retailer Target Corp, which is recovering from a massive data breach, named General Motors Co executive Brad Maiorino to the newly created position of chief information security officer.
Target said Maiorino was the chief information security and information technology risk officer at GM.
Maiorino will join Target on June 16. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.