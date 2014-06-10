版本:
Target names Brad Maiorino as chief information security officer

June 10 Retailer Target Corp, which is recovering from a massive data breach, named General Motors Co executive Brad Maiorino to the newly created position of chief information security officer.

Target said Maiorino was the chief information security and information technology risk officer at GM.

Maiorino will join Target on June 16. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
