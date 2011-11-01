UPDATE 2-Target loses another leader as CFO set to retire

* No successor named yet

* Departure comes weeks after Target.com president left

* Shares down 1.9 percent to $53.72 in premarket trade (Adds details on Target leadership, stock activity)

Nov 1 Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Doug Scovanner will retire in March after holding the role for more than 17 years, the third high-profile departure at the company in less than a month.

No successor has been named, though the discount retailer said in a statement that it had a "strong leadership bench."

Scovanner, who turns 56 later this month, does not plan to retire until the end of March. The announcement of his departure comes as Target kicks off the important holiday selling season and soon after two other executives left.

On Oct. 13, Target said that Target.com President Steve Eastman had left the company to pursue other opportunities.

On Oct. 3, Michael Francis, Target's chief marketing officer since 2008, left and was named J.C. Penney Co Inc's (JCP.N) new president under Ron Johnson. Johnson, recently known for his tenure at Apple Inc (AAPL.O), also previously worked for Target.

Scovanner became CFO of Dayton Hudson Corp, now Target, in 1994 and added the title of executive vice president in 1999.

Shares of Minneapolis-based Target fell 1.9 percent to $53.72 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman and Jessica Wohl in Chicago, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Gerald E. McCormick)