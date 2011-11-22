版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 10:10 BJT

Target has egg shortage on supplier issue-AP

Nov 21 Retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) is experiencing egg shortages at some stores nationwide after dropping a supplier that has been accused of animal cruelty, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

The AP said stores from Chicago to North Carolina reported shortages after Target stopped doing business with Sparboe Farms. The company was the target of an undercover video that showed multiple instances of animal cruelty and unclean practices.

Sparboe said on its website that the acts depicted in the footage are "totally unacceptable and completely at odds with our values as egg farmers". The company said it has terminated four employees complicit in "this disturbing activity" and that its investigation is ongoing.

Target sold the eggs under the Sparboe brand and also under its own Market Pantry and Archer Farms labels, the wire service said.

Spokespeople for Target did not return calls for comment. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐