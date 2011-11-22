UPDATE 1-Target taps Carl to run website

Nov 22 Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Tuesday that it tapped long-time manager Casey Carl to run the retailer's online business in the wake of recent problems with its website.

Target named Carl president, multichannel and senior vice president, merchandising effective immediately.

In this newly created position, Carl will run Target.com and the company's mobile and social-commerce efforts, Target said.

Carl joined Target in 1997 and was most recently senior vice president, hardlines and served as a co-lead on Target's multichannel steering committee.

Last month, Steve Eastman, president of Target.com, left after the website crashed, interrupting online shopping for the discount chain.

Target's website crashed in September too after an overwhelming online rush by shoppers interested in a new line of Missoni apparel and other goods.

