Missoni product launch crashes Target website

Sept 13 Target Corp (TGT.N) said its Website crashed on Tuesday morning after an overwhelming rush to the site from shoppers interested in a new line of Missoni apparel and other goods, which quickly sold out in many stores.

Target recently took over running its Website from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and the Missoni launch was the first major initiative for the retailer since that change.

Patrons were seen lining up in stores in Chicago, New Jersey and elsewhere to check out the goods from the high-end Italian fashion house known for its bold knit designs.

"Due to an overwhelming amount of traffic to Target.com as a result of the Missoni launch this morning, guests are unable to access the site," Target said in a statement.

The company, which previously has offered limited-time lines from exclusive designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Alexander McQueen, said it was working to get the site back up as soon as possible and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the outage. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl and Lisa Baertlein in Chicago)